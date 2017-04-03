版本:
2017年 4月 3日

BRIEF-Newalta amends and extends credit facility to improve financial flexibility

April 3 Newalta Corp

* Newalta amends and extends credit facility to improve financial flexibility

* Newalta Corp - extension of term of agreement by one year to July 12, 2019 for $150 million extendible revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
