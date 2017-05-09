BRIEF-Newalta Corp Qtrly loss per share $0.16

May 9 Newalta Corp:
* Newalta reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue c$60.8 million versus I/B/E/S view c$55.4
million
* Expects revenue of $50 million to $60 million for Q2
* Qtrly loss per share $0.16
* Says outlook for year remains unchanged
* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees adjusted EBITDA of $8 million to $10 million for Q2
and $40 million to $55 million for full year
* FY2017 earnings per share view C$-0.38, revenue view
C$246.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.13, revenue view C$55.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says in 2017, expect to see a return towards normalized
quarterly seasonality
* Sees adjusted EBITDA of $8 million to $10 million for Q2
