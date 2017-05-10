版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 21:37 BJT

BRIEF-Newcap signs agreement to acquire three radio stations in Kamloops, BC

May 10 Newfoundland Capital Corporation Ltd

* Newcap signs agreement to acquire three radio stations in kamloops, bc

* Newfoundland capital corporation ltd- subsidiary newcap inc entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of shares of nl broadcasting limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
