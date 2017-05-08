版本:
2017年 5月 8日

BRIEF-Newell Brands announces 21 percent dividend increase

May 8 Newell Brands Inc:

* Newell Brands announces 21 percent dividend increase

* Newell Brands Inc- board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
