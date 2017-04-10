版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 20:43 BJT

BRIEF-Newell Brands announces agreement to sell fire starter and fire log business

April 10 Newell Brands Inc -

* Newell Brands announces definitive agreement to sell fire starter and fire log business

* Terms were not disclosed

* Will retain diamond branded plastic cutlery products

* Agreement to sell fire starter and fire log business to Royal Oak Enterprises LLC

* Martin E. Franklin and Ian G. H. Ashken, members of Newell Brands' board of directors, are affiliates of Royal Oak Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
