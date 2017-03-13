版本:
BRIEF-Newell Brands announces tender offers for $1.075 bln of outstanding debt

March 13 Newell Brands Inc

* Newell Brands announces tender offers for $1.075 billion of outstanding debt

* Newell Brands Inc - expects to fund tender offers with proceeds from sale of its tools business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
