BRIEF-Newell Brands finalizes Sistema acquisition and announces progress on strategic divestitures

April 3 Newell Brands Inc
* Newell Brands finalizes Sistema acquisition and announces
progress on strategic divestitures
* Newell Brands Inc - Sistema acquisition was funded by cash
on hand
* Newell Brands Inc - financial terms of both agreements
were not disclosed
* Newell Brands Inc says completion of sale of Rubbermaid
consumer storage business to United Solutions
* Newell Brands Inc - other previously announced
divestitures are proceeding in line with expectations
* Newell Brands Inc - Newell Brands will retain all other
Rubbermaid-branded products
* Newell Brands - announced signing of a definitive
agreement to sell its small central European Teutonia baby
stroller business to a private investor
* Newell Brands Inc - purchase price was NZ$660 million
(US$460 million) and acquisition is expected to be immediately
accretive to normalized earnings
* Newell Brands Inc - financial terms of agreement to sell
its small central European Teutonia baby stroller business not
disclosed
