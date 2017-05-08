BRIEF-Newell Brands Q1 earnings per share $1.31

BRIEF-Leo Acquisitions announces increases to non-brokered private placement offering
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
May 8 Newell Brands Inc:
* Newell brands announces strong first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 earnings per share $1.31
* Q1 sales $3.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.22 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.00 to $3.20
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 9.5 to 11 percent
* Sees FY 2017 sales $14.52 billion to $14.72 billion
* Newell Brands Inc - raised 2017 normalized EPS guidance range
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.05, revenue view $14.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Newell Brands Inc sees 2017 core sales growth 2.5pct to 4.0pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - on June 20, 2017, co entered into a modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing