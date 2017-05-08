版本:
2017年 5月 8日

BRIEF-Newell Brands Q1 earnings per share $1.31

May 8 Newell Brands Inc:

* Newell brands announces strong first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

* Q1 earnings per share $1.31

* Q1 sales $3.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.22 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.00 to $3.20

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 9.5 to 11 percent

* Sees FY 2017 sales $14.52 billion to $14.72 billion

* Newell Brands Inc - raised 2017 normalized EPS guidance range

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.05, revenue view $14.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Newell Brands Inc sees 2017 core sales growth 2.5pct to 4.0pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
