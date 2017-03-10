BRIEF-Newell Brands says continues to expect to achieve stated leverage ratio goal

BRIEF-GTT Communications enters non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
March 10 Newell Brands Inc
* Newell Brands says continues to expect to achieve stated leverage ratio goal of 3 to 3.5 times EBITDA in 2 to 3 yrs from April 15, 2016 completion of Jarden Corp acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Steadymed files for sale of 7.5 million shares of co by selling stockholders- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing