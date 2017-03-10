版本:
BRIEF-Newell Brands says continues to expect to achieve stated leverage ratio goal

March 10 Newell Brands Inc

* Newell Brands says continues to expect to achieve stated leverage ratio goal of 3 to 3.5 times EBITDA in 2 to 3 yrs from April 15, 2016 completion of Jarden Corp acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
