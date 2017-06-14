版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三 20:23 BJT

BRIEF-Newell Brands to reaffirm fiscal year 2017 outlook

June 14 Newell Brands Inc

* Newell Brands to reaffirm fiscal year 2017 outlook at Deutsche Bank global consumer conference

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.11, revenue view $14.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
