BRIEF-Newfield Exploration reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.57

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Newfield Exploration Co
* Newfield Exploration reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.73
* Q1 revenue $417 million versus i/b/e/s view $425.5 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.57
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Newfield exploration co - company's 2017 capital budget was increased to approximately $1.1 billion
* Newfield Exploration Co - raised its mid-point estimate for q4 average domestic production by approximately 5,000 boepd to 160,000 boepd
* Newfield Exploration Co - mid-point for 2017 domestic guidance was raised more than 4,500 boepd to 148,600 boepd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.