BRIEF-Newfield Exploration to build new water recycling facility

March 30 Newfield Exploration Co:

* Newfield Exploration to build new water recycling facility

* Newfield Exploration co - facility is expected to process approximately 30,000 barrels of water per day upon completion early in Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
