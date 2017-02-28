版本:
BRIEF-Newlink Genetics Q4 loss per share $0.46

Feb 28 Newlink Genetics Corp

* Qtrly total revenue $12.7 million versus. $7.7 million, qtrly loss per share $0.46 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
