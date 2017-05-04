版本:
BRIEF-Newlink Genetics reports first quarter 2017 financial results

May 4 Newlink Genetics Corp:

* Newlink Genetics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and updates clinical trial guidance

* Net loss of $20.9 million or loss of $0.72 per diluted share for Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
