BRIEF-Newmarket Corporation reports Q1 earnings per share $5.39

April 26 Newmarket Corp:

* Newmarket Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $5.39

* Q1 revenue $540 million

* Q1 revenue view $509.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $4.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
