公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 06:47 BJT

BRIEF-NEWMARKET DECLARES 9 PCT INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Feb 23 Newmarket Corp:

* NEWMARKET CORPORATION DECLARES A 9% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.75PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
