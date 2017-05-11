BRIEF-Newmont Mining Corp to invest approximately U.S.$109 mln for 19.9 pct ownership of Continental Gold Inc

BRIEF-Galapagos says share capital increase arising from warrant exercises
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
May 11 Continental Gold Inc:
* Newmont Mining Corp- announced an agreement to invest approximately U.S.$109 million for 19.9 percent ownership of Continental Gold Inc
* Newmont Mining - agreed to purchase 37.38 million common shares of continental in a non-brokered private placement at a price of C$4.00 per share.
* Newmont Mining Corp- terms of investment agreement include Newmont's right to participate in future equity issuance to maintain its ownership stake
* Newmont Mining Corp- terms of investment agreement include Newmont holding a seat on continental's board of directors
* Newmont Mining - terms of agreement include two cos establishing joint technical and sustainability committees and strategic exploration alliance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sdiptech ab (publ) says agm decided that no dividend will be given to holders of common shares of series a or series b
