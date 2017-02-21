BRIEF-Newmont reports Q4 gaap loss per share $0.73

Feb 21 Newmont Mining Corp-

* Newmont announces full year and fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.73 from continuing operations

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.73

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Newmont Mining Corp - total capital is expected to be between $800 and $900 million in 2017

* Newmont Mining Corp - attributable gold production expected to increase to between 4.9 and 5.4 million ounces in 2017

* Newmont Mining Corp says gold cas totaled $3.5 billion for year and $976 million for quarter

* Newmont Mining Corp - outlook for gold cas is expected to be between $700 and $750 per ounce in 2017 and between $700 and $800 per ounce in 2018

* Newmont Mining - 2017 sustaining capital outlook of between $600 and $700 million represents a 24 percent reduction from previously published guidance

* Newmont Mining Corp says gold cas per ounce rose three percent to $682 per ounce for year and five percent to $681 per ounce for quarter

* Newmont Mining Corp says Q4 attributable gold production improved 17 percent to 1.3 million ounces

* Newmont mining corp sees longer-term gold production of between 4.5 and 5.0 million ounces

* Newmont Mining-expects to reach development decisions on ahafo mill expansion,subika underground,quecher main,twin underground projects later this year

* Newmont Mining Corp says average realized gold price improved around $100 to $1,243 per ounce for full year and $1,193 per ounce for Q4, respectively

* Newmont mining corp - longer-term sustaining capital is expected to be approximately $600 to $700 million per year

* Newmont Mining Corp says gold aisc improved 11 percent to $918 per ounce for quarter on lower sustaining capital and advanced projects spend

* Newmont Mining Corp - sees FY interest expense $210 - $250 million

* Newmont Mining Corp sees profitable gold production of between 4.5 and 5.4 million ounces over next five years

* Newmont Mining Corp says attributable copper production for q4 of 13,000 tonnes was largely unchanged from prior year

* Newmont Mining Corp says revenue rose 23 percent to $1.8 billion for quarter on higher gold sales and improved pricing

