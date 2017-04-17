版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 00:54 BJT

BRIEF-Newrange Gold arranges up to $1.2 million financing

April 17 Newrange Gold Corp

* Newrange Gold arranges up to $1.2 million financing

* Proceeds of financing will be used principally to advance company's Pamlico project in Mineral County, Nevada

* Announce a non-brokered private placement for up to $1.2 million comprised of up to 4 million units at a price of $0.30 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐