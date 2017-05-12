版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 13:08 BJT

BRIEF-Newron Pharmaceuticals receives 11.3 million euros milestone payments for US approval of Xadago

May 12 NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS SPA:

* RECEIVES EUR11.3M MILESTONE PAYMENTS FOR U.S. APPROVAL OF XADAGO (SAFINAMIDE) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
