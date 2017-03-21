版本:
BRIEF-Newron Pharmaceuticals says FDA approves Xadago for Parkinson's disease patients

March 21 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA:

* FDA approves Xadago (safinamide) for parkinson's disease (PD) patients

* Announced FDA approved use of Xadago for treatment of Parkinson's disease as add-on therapy to Levodopa/Carbidopa

* Will now accelerate U.S. launch preparations for Xadago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
