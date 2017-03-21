BRIEF-Newron Pharmaceuticals says FDA approves Xadago for Parkinson's disease patients

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA:
* FDA approves Xadago (safinamide) for parkinson's disease (PD) patients
* Announced FDA approved use of Xadago for treatment of Parkinson's disease as add-on therapy to Levodopa/Carbidopa
* Will now accelerate U.S. launch preparations for Xadago
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock