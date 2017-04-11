版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 11日 星期二 14:07 BJT

BRIEF-Newron Pharmaceuticals: Valeo Pharma and Zambon form partnership for Parkinson’s disease treatment Xadago in Canada

April 11 Newron Pharmaceuticals Spa

* Valeo Pharma and Zambon form partnership for Parkinson’s disease treatment Xadago® (safinamide) in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
