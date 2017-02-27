版本:
BRIEF-News Corp CFO Panuccio entitled to annual base salary of not less than $1.1 mln

Feb 27 News Corp:

* Says pursuant to agreement, newly-appointed CFO of co, Susan Panuccio, entitled to an annual base salary of not less than $1.1 million Source text: (bit.ly/2lqnePd) Further company coverage:
