公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 19:19 BJT

BRIEF-Newstar Q1 earnings per share $0.03

May 3 Newstar Financial Inc:

* Newstar reports net income of $1.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2017 and declares $0.02 quarterly dividend per share

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Qtrly net interest income $14 million versus $22.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
