FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Newstar to add $726 million of managed assets through acquisition of investment manager
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
路透调查
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
深度分析
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
中国财经
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月7日 / 上午11点20分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Newstar to add $726 million of managed assets through acquisition of investment manager

1 分钟阅读

July 7 (Reuters) - Newstar Financial Inc

* Newstar to add $726 million of managed assets through acquisition of investment manager

* Says acquisition will add $726 million to assets under management, increasing total pro forma AUM to approximately $7.3 billion

* Newstar Financial Inc - transaction is expected to be accretive to Newstar's earnings per share in 2017

* Newstar Financial Inc - signed definitive agreement to acquire Fifth Street CLO Management LLC

* Newstar Financial Inc - transaction is expected to add more than $2.5 million to company's run-rate fee revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below