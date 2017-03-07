BRIEF-Newstrike Resources announces completion of $3.13 mln financing

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
March 7 Newstrike Resources Ltd
* Announces completion of $3,125,000 financing in connection with proposed business combination
* Private placement of subscription receipts whereby Co issued 25 million subscription receipts at price of $0.125 per subscription receipt
* Net proceeds raised pursuant to offering will be used for marketing initiatives, capacity expansion plans, working capital
* Shares of Co are currently halted from trading, are to remain halted from trading until resumption of trading is approved by TSXV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm