BRIEF-Newstrike Resources announces completion of $3.13 mln financing

March 7 Newstrike Resources Ltd

* Announces completion of $3,125,000 financing in connection with proposed business combination

* Private placement of subscription receipts whereby Co issued 25 million subscription receipts at price of $0.125 per subscription receipt

* Net proceeds raised pursuant to offering will be used for marketing initiatives, capacity expansion plans, working capital

* Shares of Co are currently halted from trading, are to remain halted from trading until resumption of trading is approved by TSXV