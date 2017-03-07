版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三

BRIEF-Newstrike Resources announces completion of $3.13 mln financing

March 7 Newstrike Resources Ltd

* Announces completion of $3,125,000 financing in connection with proposed business combination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
