FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-NEX Group first-quarter revenue rises
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普称他没有责备其子与俄罗斯律师会面
“通俄门”
特朗普称他没有责备其子与俄罗斯律师会面
综述：中国6月份进出口增幅均超预期 下半年增幅料将收窄
深度分析
综述：中国6月份进出口增幅均超预期 下半年增幅料将收窄
焦点：应更关注中国金融工作会议“如何定调” 对开出的药方期望不要太高
深度分析
焦点：应更关注中国金融工作会议“如何定调” 对开出的药方期望不要太高
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月12日 / 早上6点21分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-NEX Group first-quarter revenue rises

1 分钟阅读

July 12 (Reuters) - NEX Group Plc

* Trading statement Q1

* Nex group plc says Q1 group revenue up 10 pct on a constant currency basis

* Despite ongoing low volatility and a flat yield curve, financial markets have started long and slow journey to more normalised conditions

* "Seeing interest rate rises in us and early signs of improved economic conditions in europe"

* NEX markets revenue increased by 11 pct on a constant currency basis, 20 pct on a reported basis for Q1

* NEX Optimisations revenue increased by 8 pct on a constant currency basis, 19 pct on a reported basis for Q1

* Since start of year, FX volatility has waned, especially in G3 currency pairs despite federal reserve increasing rates

* Average daily volume on ebs decreased by 3 pct to $80 billion since the start of the year

* Average daily volume on EBS direct was flat at $21 billion in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below