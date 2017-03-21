版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 19:23 BJT

BRIEF-Nexeo Solutions- authorized distributor of Solvay Aerosol surfactant chemistry in U.S, Canada

March 21 Nexeo Solutions Inc

* Nexeo solutions - effective April 20, co will become authorized distributor of Solvay AEROSOL surfactant chemistry in U.S and Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐