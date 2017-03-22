BRIEF-Nexeo Solutions reprices term loan credit facility

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Nexeo Solutions Inc -
* Nexeo Solutions reprices term loan credit facility
* Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, has entered into an amended credit agreement to its term loan credit facility
* Amendment will result in an estimated $3.3 million reduction to company's annual cash interest expense for each of next six years
* Says amendment reflects a 50 basis points reduction in interest rate to LIBOR plus 3.75% from LIBOR plus 4.25% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.