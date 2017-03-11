版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 11日 星期六 08:52 BJT

BRIEF-Nexoptic Technology announces no material change

March 11 Nexoptic Technology Corp

* Nexoptic Technology Corp. Announces no material change

* Nexoptic Technology - management is unaware of any material change in their operations that would account for recent increase in market activity. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
