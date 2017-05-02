BRIEF-Nexpoint Residential Trust posts Q1 loss per share $0.17

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc
* Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 revenue rose 10.4 percent to $37 million
* Qtrly core FFO $0.38 per diluted share
* Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc - company is reaffirming its 2017 guidance range for revenue, net income, NOI, FFO, core FFO and AFFO
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $36.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $142.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2qo29L7) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.