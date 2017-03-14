版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 19:09 BJT

BRIEF-Nexpoint Residential Trust Q4 FFO totaled $0.39 per diluted share

March 14 Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc

* For q4 of 2016, ffo totaled $0.39 per diluted share

* For q4 of 2016, core ffo totaled $0.35 per diluted share

* For q4 of 2016, affo totaled $0.38 per diluted share

* Noi was $17.4 million for q4 of 2016, compared to $16.5 million for q4 of 2015

* Sees 2017 FFO per share $ 1.55-$ 1.64

* Sees 2017 core FFO per share $1.58-$1.67, sees 2017 affo earnings per share $1.80-$1.89

* Sees 2017 noi $75.0 million - $77.0 million

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐