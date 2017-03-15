版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 23:10 BJT

BRIEF-Nexstar Media and Sinclair Broadcast to establish a Consortium

March 15 Nexstar Media Group Inc

* Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group establish consortium to promote broadcast spectrum aggregation, innovation and monetization

* CO, Sinclair agreed to collaborate on non-exclusive basis,consortium intent on exploring inclusion of other television broadcasting entities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
