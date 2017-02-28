版本:
BRIEF-Nexstar Media reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.64

Feb 28 Nexstar Media Group Inc

* Qtrly core revenue $138.1 million, down 4.2 percent

* Qtrly net revenue $309.9 million versus $252.3 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.64

* Expects to generate average annual free cash flow in 2017/2018 cycle of approximately $565 million

* Nexstar Media Group - during Q4, co recorded non-cash impairment charge of $15.1 million related to goodwill of one of company's digital businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
