2017年 3月 27日

BRIEF-Nextera Energy - CEO James L. Robo's total compensation for 2016 was $16.8 mln

March 27 Nextera Energy Inc

* Nextera Energy Inc - CEO James L. Robo's total compensation for 2016 was $16.8 million versus $15.3 million in 2015 - sec filing

* Nextera Energy Inc - former vice chairman and CFO Moray Dewhurst's fy 2016 total compensation was $9.12 million versus $4.94 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2mINaug Further company coverage:
