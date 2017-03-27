BRIEF-Nextera Energy - CEO James L. Robo's total compensation for 2016 was $16.8 mln

BRIEF-Freddie Mac enhances Deep MI CRT Program
* Freddie mac - second front-end credit risk transfer offering, freddie mac deep mi crt di 2017-1
March 27 Nextera Energy Inc
* Nextera Energy Inc - CEO James L. Robo's total compensation for 2016 was $16.8 million versus $15.3 million in 2015 - sec filing
* Nextera Energy Inc - former vice chairman and CFO Moray Dewhurst's fy 2016 total compensation was $9.12 million versus $4.94 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2mINaug Further company coverage:
* Freddie mac - second front-end credit risk transfer offering, freddie mac deep mi crt di 2017-1
May 24 Fund managers may show genuine and long-lasting skill, but do more poorly as the good ones are piled with responsibilities.
* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the first quarter 2017