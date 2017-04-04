版本:
2017年 4月 5日

BRIEF-Nextera Energy Partners LP- unit of co entered into loan agreements

April 4 Nextera Energy Partners LP:

* Nextera Energy Partners LP - on March 29, unit of co entered into and borrowed $200 million under three variable rate senior secured term loan agreements

* Principal on term loans is due in October 2018 ($100 million) and March 2019 ($100 million)

* Nextera Energy Partners - proceeds of term loans may be used for $200 million payment of indemnity holdback related to acquisition of Texas pipeline business Source text:(bit.ly/2nZUwsr) Further company coverage:
