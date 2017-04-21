BRIEF-Nextera Energy reports Q1 adj EPS $1.75

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
April 21 Nextera Energy Inc
* Reports Q1 2017 net income attributable to Nextera Energy on a GAAP basis of $3.37 per share
* On an adjusted basis, Nextera Energy's first-quarter 2017 earnings were $1.75 per share
* Nextera Energy - continues to expect adjusted EPS to be in the range of $6.35 to $6.85 for 2017 and in the range of $6.80 to $7.30 for 2018
* Qtrly preliminary operating revenue $3.97 billion versus $3.84 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.56, revenue view $3.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2018 earnings per share view $7.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022