BRIEF-Nextera Energy reports Q1 adj EPS $1.75

April 21 Nextera Energy Inc

* Reports Q1 2017 net income attributable to Nextera Energy on a GAAP basis of $3.37 per share

* On an adjusted basis, Nextera Energy's first-quarter 2017 earnings were $1.75 per share

* Nextera Energy - continues to expect adjusted EPS to be in the range of $6.35 to $6.85 for 2017 and in the range of $6.80 to $7.30 for 2018

* Qtrly preliminary operating revenue $3.97 billion versus $3.84 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.56, revenue view $3.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $7.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S