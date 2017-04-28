BRIEF-NextEra Energy says unit sold $1.25 bln of 3.55% Debentures, Series due May 1, 2027

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
April 28 NextEra Energy Inc:
* Co's unit sold $1.25 billion principal amount of its 3.55% Debentures, Series due May 1, 2027 - SEC filing
* NEECH will add net proceeds from sale of Debentures to its general funds
* NEECH expects to use its general funds to repay, at maturity, $600 million principal amount of Series E Debentures due June 1, 2017
* Co's unit NEECH expects to use its general funds to repay, at maturity, $650 million principal amount of Series F Debentures due Sept 1 Source text: (bit.ly/2pddhcq) Further company coverage:
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director