BRIEF-Nexvet Biopharma says initiated strategic changes to reduce expenditure

March 13 Nexvet Biopharma Plc:

* Nexvet Biopharma -during February and March, initiated strategic changes to organisational structure intended to reduce expenditure

* Nexvet Biopharma -role of chief scientific officer has been eliminated and David Gearing, who has served in this role, has left co effective March 10, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2mi6iLy) Further company coverage:
