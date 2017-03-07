版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 7日 星期二 22:36 BJT

BRIEF-NF Energy Saving Corp says recently signed $220,000 sales contract with Jatigate Hydroelectric Station, Indonesia

March 7 Nf Energy Saving Corp

* NF Energy Saving Corp says recently signed $220,000 sales contract with Jatigate Hydroelectric Station, Indonesia to supply project with butterfly valves

* NF Energy Saving Corp says according to contract, company will deliver this equipment in Q1 in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐