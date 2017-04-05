版本:
BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners amends credit agreement

April 5 NGL Energy Partners LP

* NGL Energy Partners LP - on March 31, co, units, other subsidiary borrowers party entered into amendment 1 to amended and restated credit agreement

* NGL Energy Partners LP- amendment, among other things, reduced maximum senior secured leverage ratio from 3.50:1.00 to 3.25:1.00 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
