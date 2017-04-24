版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 07:19 BJT

BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners expects fiscal year 2017 adj EBITDA of about $380 mln

April 24 NGL Energy Partners LP

* NGL Energy Partners LP expects fiscal year 2017 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $380 million

* For fiscal year 2018, NGL expects to generate adjusted EBITDA of approximately $500 million to $525 million

* For FY 2018 distributable cash flow is expected to be $300-325 million and could generate over $100 million of excess cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐