版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners LP enters into an amended and restated note purchase agreement

April 4 NGL Energy Partners Lp:

* NGL Energy Partners LP - on March 31, 2017, co entered into an amended and restated note purchase agreement effective as of December 31, 2016

* NGL Energy Partners - co entered amended,restated note purchase deal to reflect terms of amended and restated credit agreement, dated Feb 14, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2nUITkS) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐