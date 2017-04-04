BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners LP enters into an amended and restated note purchase agreement

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 NGL Energy Partners Lp:
* NGL Energy Partners LP - on March 31, 2017, co entered into an amended and restated note purchase agreement effective as of December 31, 2016
* NGL Energy Partners - co entered amended,restated note purchase deal to reflect terms of amended and restated credit agreement, dated Feb 14, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2nUITkS) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm