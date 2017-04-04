BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners LP enters into an amended and restated note purchase agreement

April 4 NGL Energy Partners Lp:

* NGL Energy Partners LP - on March 31, 2017, co entered into an amended and restated note purchase agreement effective as of December 31, 2016

* NGL Energy Partners - co entered amended,restated note purchase deal to reflect terms of amended and restated credit agreement, dated Feb 14, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2nUITkS) Further company coverage: