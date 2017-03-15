版本:
BRIEF-NHI acquires $26.2 mln assisted living/memory care facility

March 15 National Health Investors Inc

* Nhi acquires $26.2 million assisted living/memory care facility

* National health investors inc - acquisition was funded by a draw on nhi's revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
