BRIEF-NHI announces $16.1 mln purchase

Feb 22 National Health Investors Inc:

* NHI announces $16.1 million purchase of two assisted living/memory care facilities in north Carolina

* National Health Investors Inc - acquisition was funded with borrowings from nhi's revolving credit facility

* National Health Investors - adjacent facilities will be leased to affiliates of ravn senior solutions for a lease term of 15 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
