2017年 3月 4日

BRIEF-NHI purchases new SNF in Texas for $13.9 mln

March 3 National Health Investors Inc:

* NHI purchases new SNF in Texas for $13.9 million

* National Health Investors Inc - acquisition was funded from NHI's revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
