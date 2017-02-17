版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 19:07 BJT

BRIEF-NHI sets quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share

Feb 17 National Health Investors Inc-

* NHI announces increase in first quarter 2017 dividend

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share

* Will increase its quarterly dividend 5.5% in Q1 of 2017 to $.95 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐