公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 22:22 BJT

BRIEF-NI Holdings shares open at $14.10 in debut, above IPO price of $10/share

March 16 (Reuters) -

* NI Holdings Inc shares open at $14.10 in debut, above IPO price of $10 per share Further company coverage:
