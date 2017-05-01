版本:
2017年 5月 2日

BRIEF-NIC Q1 earnings per share $0.21

May 1 NIC Inc:

* NIC earns 21 cents per share on total revenues of $83.2 million

* Quarterly revenue $83.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
